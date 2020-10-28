Hillsborough County sheriff: More than 40 people arrested for soliciting sex in undercover operation

The sheriff is set to release more information about the arrests at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla — An undercover sting operation led to the arrest of more than 40 men, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the operation was aimed at reducing the demand for human trafficking.

The men were arrested after they tried to solicit sex from undercover deputies, according to investigators.

More information on the arrests is set to be announced at 3 p.m. Wednesday during a press conference with Sheriff Chad Chronister.

This sting comes on the heels of another human trafficking operation reported in Tampa Bay where three potential human trafficking survivors were rescued and 22 people were arrested, according to local law enforcement.

During that operation, St Petersburg Police investigators teamed up with Tampa Bay Human Task Force members representing the Tampa Police Department, Bradenton Police Department, Homeland Security, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI and several social service agencies. Together, the agencies carried out a special operation on Oct. 22 and 23.

If you see something or someone suspicious, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 ( TTY: 711) or text 233733. Tips are anonymous.

