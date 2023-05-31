'We will not stop': 2 human trafficking victims rescued by Hillsborough County deputies

The nonprofit organization SELAH Freedom will work with the two women rescued to help them with the resources they need.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two women were rescued from human trafficking while Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two traffickers, Sheriff Chad Chronister announced.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Chronister detailed two cases including the two survivors of human trafficking and the rescue operations with the human trafficking unit that ended successfully.

The first incident involved a woman who was "barely 20 years of age," the sheriff explained. She reportedly met her trafficker on a dating app, and he convinced her to move from Jacksonville to Tampa on the false promise of a better way of life.

"He immediately exploited her insecurities and vulnerabilities," Chronister said. "He immediately took total control of every aspect of her life."

The woman reportedly had a daily quota she had to meet — being forced to make $1,000 a day. And when she didn't, she was physically hit and violently, sexually abused even more, according to the sheriff.

It wasn't until undercover detectives with the sheriff's office placed an ad on the dark web for an escort service that this came to an end.

The trafficker, 31-year-old Roannil Fentress, and the woman responded to the ad. The woman reportedly went up to the motel room and was met by the human trafficking squad.

"When she was met with our human trafficking squad, she immediately broke down," Chronister explained. "She immediately became overwhelmed with emotion, confessing that she was being trafficked against her will."

Law enforcement then walked down to the lobby where Fentress was waiting for the woman and the money — but he was arrested instead.

He's facing charges of human trafficking, deriving proceeds from prostitution, forcing another to become a prostitute and violation of probation, fleeing to elude.

According to Chronister, the 31-year-old is an early release from prison.

"He's no stranger to trouble," the sheriff said. "He has 19 felony charges with three felony convictions and has served some time in federal prison.

"My hope is that he will never be afforded the opportunity to be released from prison ever again."

The second case is "like a plot out of a scary movie," Chronister explained.

According to the sheriff, the second woman rescued was trafficked for the past 15 years. She was controlled by her trafficker, 42-year-old Vanzini Hansell, through fear and intimidation.

Over the last several years, she has suffered from multiple broken bones and fractures at the hands of Hansell, Chronister said.

Recently, the woman believed she might be pregnant. But when she begged Hansell to not do anything sexually, he reportedly violently hit her in the stomach.

"Trying to do everything he could to terminate that pregnancy," the sheriff explained. "He battered her to the point where she had to go to Tampa General Hospital for medical care."

Once at the hospital, medical staff contacted the sheriff's office about the woman.

A deputy who arrived a the hospital was able to interview the woman and identify a suspicion that she was being trafficked, according to Chronister.

It was confirmed once the human trafficking unit arrived at the hospital.

Hansell was arrested in Pasco County and is now facing charges of human trafficking, deriving proceeds from prostitution, forcing another to become a prostitute and felony battery.

The 42-year-old reportedly had 37 previous felony charges with 10 actual felony convictions.

"It is my hope that this individual spends the rest of his life behind bars and is never, ever afforded the opportunity to terrorize another human being," Chronister said.

The nonprofit organization SELAH Freedom will work with the two women rescued to help them with the resources they need.

"I am determined to eradicate human trafficking in the Tampa Bay area and apprehend anyone who believes it's OK to traffic another human being for sex," the sheriff said. "We will not stop."

For anyone who believes they may be a victim of human trafficking or anyone who knows/feels another person is being trafficked against their will can contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-352-7233.