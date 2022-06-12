'Devastating for our community': Husband shot, killed wife during argument, Citrus deputies say

Deputies in Citrus County received a call about the shooting at the home on South Springbreeze Way.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A 64-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his wife during an argument Friday evening at their home in Homosassa.

Deputies in Citrus County received a call about the shooting at the home on South Springbreeze Way, according to a sheriff's office news release.

When they arrived at the home, deputies found Tammy Campbell, 63, with a gunshot wound to her chest, the agency said. She was pronounced dead that same day.

Detectives say a witness heard an argument between Campbell and her husband, Michael Campbell, and that it was common for the pair to say abusive comments when arguing with each other in their relationship.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies say they arrested Michael Campbell and charged him with manslaughter.

"All situations of domestic violence are unacceptable and devastating for our community," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "If you or someone you know is living in an abusive relationship please seek help. There is always a chance that verbal abuse from either party could cause the situation to escalate physically."

The sheriff's office says that anyone experiencing signs of domestic abuse can call them at 352-249-2790. People can also talk with a domestic violence advocate by contacting the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association at 352-344-8111