Trial begins for man accused of killing 'ThunderCats' writer in 2010

James Davis allegedly killed Stephen Perry in 2010. Perry's remains were found scattered across Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

DADE CITY, Fla. — It is considered one of the more disturbing murder cases ever in the Tampa Bay area, and Monday morning, the trial for James Davis got underway.

Davis, 56, is accused of killing and dismembering Stephen Perry in 2010. Perry was a well-known animated series writer in the 1980s. His remains were found scattered across two counties in May 2010.

After years of delays and more than 100 court motions, a jury is finally hearing the case.

Prosecutors say Davis and his wife were renting part of a house that Perry lived in with his young son in Zephyrhills.

Perry was a writer for the animated series "ThunderCats" and others, but had fallen on hard times and was battling cancer when he disappeared in May 2010. Prosecutors say Davis killed Perry, dismembered his body with a borrowed power saw, and then tried to conceal or dispose of the body parts at several locations around Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

They plan to present surveillance video at banks where it appeared Davis, in a mask, tried to take money from Perry’s bank accounts after he’d been killed.

There are also store receipts and DNA evidence linking Davis to the crime, they say.

“Ladies and gentlemen, at the conclusion of this trial, I’m going to ask that you find the defendant James Davis guilty of first-degree premeditated murder,” prosecutor Manny Garcia said.

Davis’ defense lawyers will try to raise doubt with the jury. First with motive.

They say Perry and Krystal Carroll — the mother of their son — were in a custody dispute, and that just before his disappearance, Perry had been granted a domestic violence injunction against Carroll.

That was on May 3, 2010.

Just 10 days later, “The petitioner, Stephen Perry, failed to appear for the hearing on May 13,” said Davis’s defense attorney Anne Borghetti, “And the injunction was dismissed.”

Davis’ defense attorneys say there are other DNA tests that exclude Davis.

They also seemed to implicate a former friend of his named Charles Lumley, who was with Davis when he bought those supplies prosecutors spoke of and rented a hotel room where Perry’s arm was found.

Lumley has since died. But he was the one, say Davis’ defense lawyers, who also returned the power saw with Perry’s DNA on it.

“And in closing, I am going to come back to show you that there is not enough evidence here. There is reasonable doubt. It is all circumstantial,” said Borghetti, “And that James Davis did not commit this murder.”

Following opening statements, testimony got underway, with the prosecution calling its first witnesses.