'A fugitive': FBI increases reward to $30K for Florida man accused of assaulting officers on Jan. 6

Jonathan Pollock, of Lakeland, attacked multiple police officers with a deadly weapon during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

WASHINGTON — Up to $30,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of a Lakeland, Florida, man accused of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Pollock, 23, faces several federal charges for attacking law enforcement with a deadly weapon, the FBI said in a news release Friday. An initial reward of $15,000 had been offered — it has since been doubled.

"Mr. Pollock is a fugitive. We are asking the public to provide information on his whereabouts so that we can safely bring him in to answer to the charges against him," FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge David Walker said in a statement.

It's believed Pollock has friends and family in central and north Florida, in addition to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Law enforcement says he is a welder and ironworker, by trade, and may be working in this or similar construction jobs.

The Department of Justice said Pollock, wearing a MultiCam camouflage outfit with "distinctive military morale patches" on the front, can be seen leaping over other fallen rioters to continue attacking police, according to earlier reporting. Images in the indictment appear to show him tackling and punching officers, and then grabbing another by the neck and forcing him to the ground.

#CapitolRiot: Jonathan Daniel Pollock in particular is accused of multiple assaults on police. At one point, the DOJ says this image shows him grabbing an officer by the neck and tackling him to the ground. @wusa9 @EricFlackTV pic.twitter.com/ntkD2QWAYP — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) July 8, 2021

Law enforcement has been looking for Pollock since last summer.