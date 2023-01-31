Person accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old Karon Blake is in custody, DC police say

Jason Michael Lewis, 41, turned himself in on a charge of second degree murder while armed.

WASHINGTON — The person accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake is in custody Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Police said 41-year-oold Jason Michael Lewis turned himself in at 8 a.m. and will be charged with second degree murder while armed.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.

Through an investigation, it was determined that a man inside a home on Quincy Street, now identified as Lewis, heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with cars. Lewis went outside, armed with a registered gun, to further investigate.

In a press conference Tuesday, Police Chief Robert Contee III said police used video footage to piece the events of the shooting together.

Contee said that Lewis came down stairs after he heard noises outside his house. He fired a shot, and after the shot was fired Blake ran toward Lewis.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lewis spoke to officers at the scene of the shooting.

Lewis told one officer Blake had run toward his house, and that he had shot him while he stood in the entryway to his courtyard. According to the affidavit, Lewis told the responding officers that after he shot Blake, Blake yelled, "I'm a kid, I'm a kid" and collapsed.

Contee said there was no confrontation between Lewis and Blake before the shot was fired.

The arrest affidavit said Blake was with a group of people at the time of the shooting. Contee said no one else who was part of the group thought to be breaking into cars at the time of the shooting has come forward to speak to police.

Lewis' attorney, Lee Smith, offered a statement saying Lewis maintains his innocence in this case.

"While this is certainly a tragedy, once all the facts are heard, I believe that a jury will find that there was no crime here," the statement reads. "Mr. Lewis has dedicated his career to mentoring and supporting youth in the District of Columbia, which only adds to how distraught he is over the death of Karon Blake. Mr. Lewis and his family offer heartfelt condolences to Karon's family and other loved ones."