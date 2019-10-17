ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and accused of touching children.

James Anthony Jones, 50, was allegedly seen on surveillance video at the Magic Kingdom inappropriately touching children, according to an arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

One incident was reported by a mother of one of the children Jones is accused of touching. The mother claimed this happened at the Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe.

Deputies said Disney alerted them to another incident during the pre-show area at the Haunted Mansion ride.

The arrest report said Jones was later arrested in the park, and he was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a minor between 12 and 15 years old.

He is held on $50,000 bond and is not to return to Disney theme parks and other places where children congregate.

