Deputies: Oldsmar man charged with human trafficking, possession of child porn

Xavier Vanellison is accused of creating online profiles, advertising the sale of sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl.

LARGO, Fla. — An Oldsmar man has been arrested after authorities found a missing 16-year-old girl in a hotel room where he was also hiding in the closet, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Xavier Vanellison, 27, faces multiple charges including human trafficking, unlawful sexual activity with a minor and child abuse among other charges.

Detectives said on July 7, they found a missing teen at the Tampa Bay Extended Stay Hotel on Ulmerton Road in Largo. That's where they found Vanellison in the closet of the shared hotel room, the sheriff's office reports.

Detectives said the teen had been missing since March 23, 2022, and learned that the girl was "posted on websites and social media platforms to offer escort services."

The 16-year-old also told Pinellas County detectives she met the 27-year-old man around May and began working for him by engaging in sexual acts for money with other men, according to the news release.

"According to detectives, Vanellison engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile and also took explicit photos of her," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives say Vanellison created online profiles, advertising the sale of sexual acts with the juvenile."