Police: Man arrested after shooting, killing person in St. Pete

The man who was shot reportedly died from his injuries and the accused shooter was arrested.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested Sunday morning after being accused of fatally shooting another person in St. Petersburg, the police department reports.

Police say they responded to a shooting at 3:16 a.m. on Haines Road North, near 46th Avenue North, where a man was shot.

Robert De Ladurantaye, 49, reportedly got into an altercation with a person behind an empty business and killed him.

The two men were in an argument several hours earlier as well, officers explain.

The man who was shot reportedly died from his injuries and De Ladurantaye was arrested.

According to police, he is being charged with second-degree murder.