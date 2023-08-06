Man dies after being shot multiple times in Bradneton, deputies say

The man was found in the parking lot of the Gold Rush Arcade.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 33-year-old man died after being shot multiple times overnight in Bradenton, the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

The man was found by deputies around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of the Gold Rush Arcade, an area used for overflow parking for Touch of Class Night Club, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a tourniquet was applied to the man’s leg before EMS transported the man to Blake Hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said they are withholding his identity at this time.