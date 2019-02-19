MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A California man is accused of a hate crime after police say he attacked a store clerk last week, CBS Sacramento reports.

John Crain, 43, is charged with theft, assault and a hate crime.

The Marysville Police Department said a 7-Eleven clerk told police that on Feb. 13 Crain had walked into the store, poured a cup of coffee and then tried to leave without paying.

Surveillance video shows the clerk confronted Crain, who threw hot coffee at the 7-Eleven employee before punching him in the face.

Police say the clerk suffered injuries from the hot coffee and the punch.

Officers responded to another assault in the area later that day. Crain matched the description from the incident at the 7-Eleven.

Police say he admitted to assaulting the clerk.

Officers say Crain stated “he hated Muslims” and attacked the clerk because he believed he’s Muslim.

CBS Sacramento confirmed the clerk is Sikh.

Authorities are holding Crain in the Yuba County Jail.

