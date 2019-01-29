BRANDON, Fla. — A man died late Monday night after Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies found him with gunshot wounds while parked in the middle of the road.

Sheriff’s deputies are conducting a homicide investigation after finding the man around 10:47 p.m. Monday on Woodberry Road and Essex Road. The sheriff’s office said first responders took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not identified the victim or released the suspect's information as of 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe it is not a random act, and the suspect is known to the victim.

Deputies said the man who died was the only person found inside the car, which had its lights on and engine running.

Upon arrival, the deputy removed the victim from the car, requested emergency medical services and began performing life-saving measures on the victim.

Anyone with information or who has surveillance cameras in the area is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813)274-8200.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related: At least 1 person dead at Brandon apartment complex

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.