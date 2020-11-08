Caught on Video: Search underway after man has a meltdown at Wendy's drive-thru

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for 26-year-old Kelvin Barnes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Kelvin Barnes? If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.

Investigators say Barnes was the man captured on surveillance video, forcing his way through a Wendy's drive-thru window on Sunday night in Tampa. Deputies say a Wendy’s employee told them Barnes and his unidentified passengers became angry while placing their order and got out of their car.

Barnes can be seen on video reaching in through the Wendy's window to throw things and grab the cash drawer, authorities say. The video shows him dropping the cash drawer and leaving in a gray 2020 Nissan Maxima with a Tennessee plate, according to law enforcement.

Deputies discovered the Maxima is a rental car. The rental company is filing a failure-to-return report with Tampa International Airport police.

Barnes has a Georgia driver’s license and no known local address.



Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

