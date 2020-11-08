Caught on Video: Search underway after man has a meltdown at Wendy's drive-thru

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Kelvin Barnes? If so, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Investigators say Barnes was the man captured on surveillance video, forcing his way through a Wendy's drive-thru window on Sunday night in Tampa. Deputies say a Wendy’s employee told them Barnes and his unidentified passengers became angry while placing their order and got out of their car.
Barnes can be seen on video reaching in through the Wendy's window to throw things and grab the cash drawer, authorities say. The video shows him dropping the cash drawer and leaving in a gray 2020 Nissan Maxima with a Tennessee plate, according to law enforcement.
Deputies discovered the Maxima is a rental car. The rental company is filing a failure-to-return report with Tampa International Airport police.
Barnes has a Georgia driver’s license and no known local address.
Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.
- Firefighters monitoring 185-acre brush fire in Hernando County
- Hillsborough County school leaders push back after state said district 'needs to follow the law'
- Invest 95-L could become next depression or tropical storm
- Family of Don Lewis, whose cold case drew new interest after 'Tiger King,' offers $100K reward
- Reports: Big Ten votes to cancel 2020 football season
- These phone numbers are contact tracers trying to get ahold of you
- Trump abruptly leaves press conference after shooting outside White House
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter