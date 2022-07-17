Clearwater man arrested, charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing mother

Investigators say the 24-year-old lured her to his apartment after allegedly planning her murder for a year.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother Saturday evening in Clearwater, city authorities wrote in a statement.

Investigators say Logan Lopez is suspected of killing Mary Beth Lopez, 53, after luring her to his apartment for the purpose of 'putting an end to her'.

The city says officers were called to The Palms at Countryside Apartments around 5 p.m. after a neighbor heard a woman screaming for help in a nearby apartment.

"Inside that apartment, they found Mary Beth Lopez dead," officials said. "Logan Lopez told the first officers on the scene, and later homicide detectives, that he had killed her."

Logan Lopez reportedly beat her with a hammer and stabbed her multiple times. investigators say he had been planning the murder for a year.