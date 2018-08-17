Michael Drejka, the man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Clearwater convenience store in a case that has stirred controversy over Florida's "stand your ground" law, has formally pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, according to court records.

Records show Drejka has waived his right to an arraignment hearing and entered a not guilty plea.

His defense team has also filed motions to reduce his $100,000 bond and to waive a requirement that he wear a GPS tracking device upon release.

Drejka, 48,is accused of fatally shooting Markeis McGlockton 28, following an argument over a parking space on July 19 outside the Circle A convenience store.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri declined to arrest Drejka after the shooting, saying it was covered under Florida's "stand your ground" law which allowed lethal force in the case of threat of death or injury.

The State Attorney's Office, however, filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against Drejka on Aug. 13.

Gualtieri's decision stirred debate over "stand your ground," leading to protests and rallies.

Drejka was appointed a public defender on Tuesday, but then lawyer Lysa Clifton told 10News she was going to represent him. The Florida Bar, however, announced Thursday that Clifton is being investigated after accusations that she solicited his approval for her to represent him.

