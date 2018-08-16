The Florida Bar has opened a solicitation investigation into attorney Lysa Clifton, who is one of three lawyers representing Michael Drejka – the man charged with manslaughter in the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store.

Drejka’s case has sparked a vigorous debate over Florida’s “stand your ground” law. But, his attorneys have not yet decided if they will pursue “stand your ground” as a defense.

READ: Lawyer says she'll represent Michael Drejka in deadly Clearwater shooting

Drejka had been appointed a public defender during his first court appearance on Tuesday. But, later that day, public logs showed Clifton went to visit Drejka at the Pinellas County Jail, where she said he agreed to have her represent him.

Bar rules prohibit lawyers from soliciting clients with whom they do not have prior relationships -- at least unless certain conditions are met.

PREVIOUS: Florida's 'stand your ground' law: How we got here after an argument over a parking spot

A spokesperson for the Florida Bar said it would not release any more information until the case was closed or sent to a grievance committee.

On Tuesday, Clifton told reporters that she became his attorney after "a jail visit."

"We just talked," she said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP