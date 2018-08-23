CLEARWATER, Fla. – Michael Drejka, the man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Clearwater convenience store in a case that has stirred controversy over Florida's "stand your ground" law, is due in front of a judge today for a bond hearing.

The bond hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the County Justice Center in Clearwater.

Drejka and his attorneys will try trying to get his $100,000 bond decreased during the hearing.

On Friday, Drejka has waived his right to an arraignment hearing and entered a not guilty plea to a manslaughter charge.

