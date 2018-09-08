CLEARWATER, Fla. – Florida’s “stand your ground” law has made national headlines yet again after Michael Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton outside of a Clearwater Circle A convenience store.

Here's a look at the events that have unfolded since the July 19 shooting:

Aug. 8, 2018: Faith leaders and the family of Markeis McGlockton rallied in Tallahassee and said their reason was that the "stand your ground" law had a negative impact on the poor and on minorities.

Several state leaders – including Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum – marched to Gov. Rick Scott’s office at the Capitol and attempted to get an audience with the governor or senior administration officials. Scott was in Colombia.

Aug. 7, 2018: Democratic state lawmakers are asking the 160 members of the Florida Legislature to say whether or not they want to hold a special session to consider amending or repealing the state's "stand your ground" law.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner will officially poll legislators, according to State Rep. Kionee McGhee.

A "yes" vote by three-fifths of the Legislature would result in a special session. But, Republicans rejected a similar request in 2013.

Pinellas County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution asking state lawmakers to clarify, and even consider changing parts of the "stand your ground" law.

Aug. 6, 2018: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri dismissed Rev. Al Sharpton's appearance at St. John Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater.

"It's just a bunch of rhetoric," Gualtieri said. "I didn't pay much attention to it to tell you the truth. I wasn't there and don't really care what Al Sharpton has to say. Go back to New York. Mind your own business."

Aug. 5, 2018: Rev. Al Sharpton led a rally at the St. John Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater. The rally called for justice in McGlockton's shooting death.

Sharpton said to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, "Lock up shooter Michael Drejka or give up your badge."

Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidates also spoke at the rally, which included Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Winter Park businessman Chris King, Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene & Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum.

Watch: Rev. Al Sharpton during Clearwater rally: Lock up Michael Drejka or give up your badge

Aug. 1, 2018: The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office received the case of a fatal shooting outside a Clearwater convenience store that has become the center of controversy over Florida's "stand your ground" law.

July 31, 2018: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri again cited the state's "stand your ground" law for why law enforcement couldn't arrest Michael Drejka.

He said the sheriff's office was in the process of turning the case over to the state attorney's office.

Two groups set to join Gualtieri, the NAACP and the Upper Pinellas County Ministerial Alliance, bowed out of the news conference at the last minute.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch the July 31 news conference in its entirety

July 30, 2018: Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition vowed to take their fight to the polls, vowing to only vote for candidates in November planning to repeal Florida’s controversial law.

July 29, 2018: Prominent civil rights leader Al Sharpton announced he plans to rally for Markeis McGlockton.

July 28, 2018: Friends and family gathered at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Largo to remember Markeis McGlockton.

Watch: Markeis McGlockton laid to rest

July 26, 2018: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was hired to represent Markeis McGlockton's family in the Clearwater deadly shooting case. Crump represented the family of Trayvon Martin, the Sanford teenager shot and killed in 2012 by George Zimmerman.

Crump called on Florida Attorney General Bernie McCabe for "simple justice" for McGlockton's family.

July 25, 2018: Crump announced he would represent the Markeis McGlockton's girlfriend, Brittany Jacobs. She was McGlockton's girlfriend for nine years.

Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg, said he's pushing for changes to Florida's "stand your ground" law.

While he wouldn't go so far to say he'd pursue a full repeal of the controversial law, Diamond said he would like to undo changes made to the law last year, shifting the burden of proof from defendants who invoke the law as grounds to dismiss charges to prosecutors.

Two former state representatives from the Tampa Bay area said they didn't imagine the law would be a consideration of law enforcement in the deadly Clearwater shooting when they voted for it in 2005.

July 24, 2018: The family of Markeis McGlockton said he was a good son and father.

July 23, 2018: Michael Drejka is also apparently no stranger to confrontation at the same Circle A convenience store, according to the store's owner.

The owner said Drejka and Markeis McGlockton were regular customers.

July 22, 2018: Protesters gathered at the Circle A store on Sunset Point in Clearwater to express their frustration on how the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office handled the case.

July 20, 2018: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released video of the argument between Drejka and McGlockton over a parking spot outside of a Clearwater Circle A convenience store.

It shows within four seconds of being pushed to the ground, Drejka fires.

Watch raw video: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office releases surveillance video of convenience store shooting

July 19, 2018: Michael Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in an argument over a parking spot. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri didn’t arrest Drejka, citing Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

