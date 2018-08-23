CLEARWATER, Fla. – A judge has refused to lower the bond for Michael Drejka, who is charged with manslaughter in the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton outside the Circle A convenience store in Clearwater.

The attorneys for Drejka, 48, had filed a motion to reduce his bond. But, Judge Joseph Bulone ruled $100,000 was a reasonable bond considering the facts of the case.

Last week, Drejka waived his right to an arraignment hearing and pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, he waived his right to a speedy trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

