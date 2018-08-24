A judge on Thursday refused to lower the $100,000 bond for Michael Drejka who is charged with manslaughter in the July 19 fatal shooting of Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store.

At a bond hearing, prosecutors worked to firm up their case by addressing two potential conflicts with Drejka's defense team, which includes three lawyers: Lysa Clifton, Bryant Camareno and John Trevena.

The first involves Clifton who is already the subject of a solicitation investigation by the Florida Bar. In court Thursday, Assistant State Attorney Fred Schaub presented a Facebook post by Clifton, who had asked fellow attorneys for help handling the high-profile case.

"I sure ain't qualified for this ---- show," her Facebook post said.

The second concern raised by Schaub was a July 24 interview Camareno did with local radio station WiLD 94.1FM before he was retained as one of Drejka's defense attorneys.

In it, Camareno suggested Drejka had been the antagonist in the dispute with McGlockton's girlfriend over a parking spot for people with disabilities. That argument ultimately culminated into the confrontation with McGlockton himself -- a confrontation that ended in the fatal shooting.

"Why did [Drejka] feel compelled -- at that point -- to shoot when there is so much distance between them? He's backing up," Camareno told the radio station.

Schaub argued Camareno's comments were important for Drejka to know about.

"I don't want -- after the case is closed -- if we result in a conviction, I don't want someone coming forward and using that as a reason [to argue] incompetency of counsel or that the defendant should have been apprised of this situation," Schaub told the judge.

Trevena said Camareno had already told Drejka about the interview, although Drejka had not heard it himself.

The judge asked Drejka if he was satisfied with his legal representation, to which Drejka responded yes. Drejka will be allowed to listen to the entire interview and report back if he changes his mind.

Watch Thursday's entire hearing below.

