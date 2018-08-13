CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Following weeks of national debate, protests and calls for a federal investigation, the Florida State Attorney’s Office will file criminal charges in the fatal Clearwater shooting that sparked debate over whether or not the state's controversial "stand your ground" law should apply.

Michael Drejka, 48, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton, 28, in an argument over a parking space on July 19 outside the Circle A convenience store.

Drejka was booked in the Pinellas County jail, and his bond was set at $100,000.

"I support the State Attorney's decision and will have no further comment as the case continues to work its way through the criminal justice system," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a statement.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office had declined to arrest Drejka, saying it was a case covered by Florida's "stand your ground" law. The controversial law allows a person to use deadly force if they think they're about to face, "imminent death or great bodily harm."

Deputies gave the case to the State Attorney's Office, which decided a charge was necessary.

Fatal encounter

McGlockton’s girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, watched as the two men confronted each other over the couple parking in a spot reserved for a person with disabilities.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which showed McGlockton pushing Drejka to the ground. About four seconds later, Drejka shot McGlockton once in the chest.

McGlockton stumbled into the convenience store. He died at a hospital 30 minutes later.

"After being slammed to the ground, he felt he was going to be further attacked," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a July 20 news conference. "The Florida Legislature has created a standard that is a largely subjective standard. The person's subjective determination of the circumstance they were in, the fear that they had, is relevant to the determination of whether they were justified in the use of force."

Controversial law

Gualtieri cited the “stand your ground” law as the reason to not arrest Drejka right away. Drejka did have a concealed carry permit.

"The easy thing, in some respects, would have been for me to arrest Drejka and kick it to the state attorney," he said on Aug. 1, the day the case was submitted to the State Attorney’s Office. "The easy thing is not the right thing or the legal thing to do based upon the application of law in this case."

The shooting sparked much debate regarding whether Florida should change its “stand your ground” law.

Passed in 2005, advocates applauded the expansion of one's right to use deadly force anywhere and anytime they felt violence was imminent. Critics feared it would create a “shoot first-ask questions later” mentality.

The law was preceded by Castle Doctrine, where a person had no “duty to retreat” against a threat inside their home, but outside the home, there was an obligation to attempt to defuse the situation before using deadly force.

Two former state legislators who voted for the law said it had unintended consequences.

Bob Henriquez, a Democrat from Tampa, and Nancy Detert, a Republican from Sarasota, said they didn’t imagine the law would be considered in a situation like the Clearwater case.

It’s an example of how legislation solves one problem, but creates another, Detert said.

“I can see what we were trying to do,” Detert explained. “I just don't think that bill accomplished it. I'm not embarrassed; I'm surprised I voted for it.”

Henriquez wants current legislators to change the law.

“I had a personal reaction having voted for this law that I think, over time, it's been shown that there's some flaws,” he said.

Ongoing reaction

The sheriff’s office’s decision to not arrest Drejka sparked rallies, protests and calls for a federal investigation.

Hundreds protested outside the Sunset Point convenience store on July 22 to express their anger.

Ben Crump, a well-known civil rights attorney hired to represent McGlockton’s family, said during a July 26 news conference that the killing was cold-blooded.

Crump is known for representing the family of Trayvon Martin, the Sanford teenager shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012.

"If they would have called the police and let the police do their job, none of us would be here in either scenario," Crump said. "They could have just let the police do their job, but these wannabe cops initiated the confrontation and shot and killed in cold blood these unarmed black men and then they both were allowed to go home and sleep in their bed that night after killing unarmed black men. We have to say, ‘No, this is not justice.’”

Sen. Bill Nelson, along with four other Democratic members of Congress, signed a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on July 27, asking for a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting.

Protesters took to the streets on July 29, blocking the intersection of Haines Road North and 3rd Avenue North, to call for changing the “stand your ground” law.

Police intervened after heated moments between drivers and protesters. The group then went to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Clearwater, where Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum led a town hall.

“I don’t know how hard the shove was but let me be clear, there was no action taken by Markeis that necessitated an execution,” Gillum said.

Prominent civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton also held a rally earlier this month with Democratic gubernatorial candidates at St. John Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater. During the rally, Sharpton called for Gualtieri to, "Lock up shooter Michael Drejka or give up your badge."

In response to Sharpton, Gualtieri said, "I wasn't there and don't really care what Al Sharpton has to say. Go back to New York. Mind your own business."

McGlockton's family, Gillum and other state lawmakers also rallied on Aug. 8 in Tallahassee to push for the repeal of "stand your ground."

