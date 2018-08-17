One of the three lawyers representing Michael Drejka, the man charged with manslaughter in the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton outside a Clearwater convenience store, responded Friday to news that the Florida Bar had opened a solicitation investigation into her conduct.

Lysa Clifton has previously said she became Drejka's attorney through "a jail visit."

Jail logs indicate she went to see him Tuesday at the Pinellas County Jail.

Bar rules prohibit lawyers from soliciting clients with whom they do not have prior relationships -- at least unless certain conditions are met.

On Friday, Clifton declined to elaborate on how she became Drejka's defense lawyer.

“At this point, I have not received a complaint," Clifton said. "But, just like alleged criminals have attorneys, attorneys have attorneys. So, I’m not afraid of any accusations to come because I didn’t violate any ethical rules.”

Clifton is defending Drejka, along with attorneys Bryant Camareno and John Trevena.

The trio met with Drejka Friday morning at the jail.

After that meeting, Trevena confirmed he and Camareno were being independently contracted by Drejka -- although Clifton would remain on the case.

“For us, this is not an issue anymore," Trevena said. "We’re moving forward and focusing on the issues of the case."

Asked about Drejka, Camareno said their client was doing well under the circumstances.

A motion for a new bond hearing has been drafted and will be filed Friday.

"Our focus right now is getting him out," said Trevena, who is pushing for a lower bond.

Drejka's case has reignited the debate over Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law, although his legal team has not yet decided if they will try to get a judge to approve "stand your ground" as a defense.

