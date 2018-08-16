Ben Crump, one of the two lawyers representing the family of the father who was fatally shot outside a Clearwater convenience store, will host a rally and march on Sunday.

Crump will be joined by NAACP President Derrick Johnson for the events, which are being held in protest of Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law.

The law reignited debate after Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri initially held off on arresting Michael Drejka for the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a parking space. The State Attorney's Office later decided to pursue a manslaughter charge against Drejka.

Related: Drejka charged with manslaughter over shooting of McGlockton

Drejka's lawyers have not decided if they will attempt to get a judge to approve "stand your ground" as his legal defense.

In the meantime, McGlockton's family is still pushing for changes to the law.

The rally will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 19. The march will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Both will begin at North Greenwood Aquatic Center, which is located at 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr Ave. in Clearwater. From there, protesters will march to the Circle A food store where the fatal shooting happened.

More: Florida Bar opens investigation into one of the lawyers representing Michael Drejka

Crump and fellow McGlockton family lawyer Michele Rayner will be there, along with national leaders of various multicultural fraternities and sororities.

Rev. Al Sharpton recently held a rally in Clearwater in protest of the shooting.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP