More than $6,000 worth of plywood stolen from Winter Haven construction sites

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are investigating the theft of more than $6,000 worth of plywood from construction sites.
Investigators say two construction sites around Lake Smart Estates were targeted on June 9. Altogether, 100 sheets valued at $6,500 were taken from the two sites.
Surveillance video, released by the police department, shows a silver or gray van entering the area of Lake Smart Estates on June 9 around 2:11 a.m. Police say the van is seen loaded down with sheets of plywood after multiple trips.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sgt. Josh Hall at 863-291-5736.
