FWC: Red tide increases off Pinellas County coastline

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Water samples taken off the Pinellas County coastline in recent days indicate the red tide nuisance isn't getting any better.
One sample indicates the problem may be worsening.
That's near Redington Beach, where a high concentration of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, has been reported in the past week, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
A new water sample returned a medium concentration near Clearwater Beach, FWC's latest report shows. Similar conditions were reported recently just south near Sand Key Park.
At high concentrations, even the general public may experience intense symptoms of respiratory irritations -- not just those who are sensitive to red tide or would otherwise experience mild symptoms, NOAA says.
The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County said red tide could cause some to develop eye, nose and throat irritation while at area beaches. To help clear that up, the agency says it's best to head indoors or stay away from the beach altogether.
Some dead fish are likely to wash ashore, too, and there have been reports in Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties lately, according to the FWC.
- Grocery prices are going up: Here's how you can save
- Biden, Putin hold face-to-face summit talks
- 'Holy s---!' Hammerhead shark thrashes in ankle-deep water near beachgoers
- Some cruise lines vow to defy Florida's ban on proof of vaccination
- State attorney: 'Machete-wielding murderer' sentenced to life in prison for killing man inside Brandon grow house
- How recent rainfall could prolong red tide
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter