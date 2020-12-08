Student watches mother get shot in own home while beginning virtual learning

The 32-year-old mother was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in front of six children, deputies say. One of them was participating in online learning.

INDIANTOWN, Fla — A 10-year-old student on her first day of online learning in Martin County, Florida, watched her mother get murdered in her own home.

According to CBS 12, the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Donald J. Williams who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Maribel Rosado-Morales.

The shooting took place on Tuesday morning in Indiantown. The murder happened in front of six children who were in the home. Four of them were Rosado-Morales' children, the other were two cousins who live across the street.

According to detectives, Williams showed up to his ex-girlfriends home around 8 a.m., confronted her about a video, became angry, and started shooting at her. Rosado-Morales was shot repeatedly and died.

MCSO on scene of a domestic related shooting in Indiantown, in the Booker Park area. One person has been shot, the suspect is in custody. — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) August 11, 2020

Her 10-year-old daughter was participating in online learning at the time of the shooting. Her teacher and other classmates were active on the call when Williams began shooting. Shortly after, the 10-year-old's screen went blank.

Detectives said after that Williams left the house on a bike, and boarded a Martin County Public Transit bus. The bus driver became suspicious of the man and called 911. The SWAT team responded and arrested Williams.

According to CBS 12, Williams gave a full confession and will face a first-degree murder charge. DCF will now determine who will care for Rosado-Morales' four children, who are between the ages of 10 and 17 years old.

