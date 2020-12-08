Student watches mother get shot in own home while beginning virtual learning

INDIANTOWN, Fla — A 10-year-old student on her first day of online learning in Martin County, Florida, watched her mother get murdered in her own home.
According to CBS 12, the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Donald J. Williams who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Maribel Rosado-Morales.
The shooting took place on Tuesday morning in Indiantown. The murder happened in front of six children who were in the home. Four of them were Rosado-Morales' children, the other were two cousins who live across the street.
According to detectives, Williams showed up to his ex-girlfriends home around 8 a.m., confronted her about a video, became angry, and started shooting at her. Rosado-Morales was shot repeatedly and died.
Her 10-year-old daughter was participating in online learning at the time of the shooting. Her teacher and other classmates were active on the call when Williams began shooting. Shortly after, the 10-year-old's screen went blank.
RELATED: Beaumont Police officer killed, another officer injured in head-on collision on Highway 69 early Sunday morning
Detectives said after that Williams left the house on a bike, and boarded a Martin County Public Transit bus. The bus driver became suspicious of the man and called 911. The SWAT team responded and arrested Williams.
According to CBS 12, Williams gave a full confession and will face a first-degree murder charge. DCF will now determine who will care for Rosado-Morales' four children, who are between the ages of 10 and 17 years old.
- Joe Biden picks US Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
- Hernando County brush fire burning more than 100 acres
- Hillsborough County school leaders push back after state said district 'needs to follow the law'
- Pinellas County School Board presses on with reopening plans
- Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic
- Big Ten conference postpones all fall sports, including football
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter