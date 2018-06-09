We are finding out more about the environment that slain toddler Jordan Belliveau was living in through reports released late Wednesday by Pinellas County's Child Protection Investigation Division.

There are at least 10 reports since October 2016 against Jordan Belliveau's mother Charisse Stinson and his father. Stinson is accused of killing the boy.

In the documents, investigators noted, "there are several young adults that frequent the home, they are believed to be gang members and felons with firearms."

In another summary, a caseworker says "... someone shot up the home. the home was shot up 3 times in the past."

Other allegations by investigators:

"The home is never clean. the father sells cocaine and marijuana from the home."

"The mother and the father use marijuana and cocaine 'all the time' while inside the home."

"The home is filthy, disgusting and there's no food in the home although the mother receives food stamps."

“The mother and the father are both known to be violent and dangerous people.”

