Report: Parents arrested after teen found chained to bed

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators say a southwest Florida couple landed in jail after being accused of chaining their 17-year-old daughter to a bed.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies arrested 35-year-old Jose Samuel Gonzalez and 37-year-old Yessica Sabala Funes on Wednesday night in Bonita Springs.

They're charged with cruelty toward a child and remained jailed on Friday afternoon.

News outlets report deputies found the crying teen inside the home, chained to a bedpost. The parents took her phone, but she used her Apple watch to contact a friend who called deputies.

Deputies say the Florida Department of Children and Families has been contacted.

WINK-TV spoke to neighbors of the family who said they were shocked to hear the news.

“It’s really sad people can be doing that nowadays,” Mendez told the station. “You never know what can happen behind the doors in each house.”

Jail records show both Gonzalez and Funes bonded out of jail Friday.

