Pasco County teacher accused of sexual battery on middle school student

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a Pasco County teacher after they say he sexually battered an underaged student.

The investigation started on Jan. 7 after detectives received information about an inappropriate relationship between Kyle Handfield, 32, and a student who was 14-years-old at the time of the incident, a news release from the sheriff's office reports.

During the investigation, detectives say they discovered the relationship happened from 2017 through 2018. Handfield was the teen's teacher at the time.

Handfield started to communicate with the teen through a social networking site, the sheriff's office explains.

The teen reportedly told detectives that Handfield "engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with her" while she was a student at Pinellas Park Middle School.

Through different investigative techniques, the sheriff's office says detectives were able to confirm the teen's statements. Handfield was then arrested by deputies.

He is facing charges of three counts of sexual battery custodial authority.

Handfeild reportedly was a teacher at the middle school from March 2015 until August 2020. He later became employed with Pasco County Schools at Fivay High School.

Detectives say they're unaware of any more minors involved, as of now.

This is an ongoing investigation.