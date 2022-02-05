Middle school teacher accused of kissing student in classroom arrested

The teacher faces two felony charges.

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County middle school teacher was arrested this week after deputies say he kissed a student in his classroom.

The sheriff's office says it began investigating Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, back on Jan. 11 after receiving reports that he kissed a student on the lips in his classroom. According to authorities, the parents had concerns with Rendon after seeing him with his arms around their child at a park.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the sheriff's office says there was enough testimony to indicate Rendon was pursuing a relationship with the student.

On Tuesday, investigators say they discovered Rendon was approaching witnesses and telling them not to speak with authorities. He was then arrested on Wednesday.

Rendon, who is a teacher at Deltona Middle School, posted a $12,500 bond and has since been released. Authorities say he currently faces two felony charges. Additional charges are possible depending on the investigation.