A 33-year-old Brooksville man has been arrested and accused of molesting a 3-year-old girl.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office claims when Edgar Diaz-Colon was arrested on Nov. 6, detectives found video of him allegedly molesting the child on his phone. According to deputies, they also found other child porn videos.

Investigators say they are trying to figure out if there are more victims who were molested in Pasco County or elsewhere.

Diaz-Colon faces charges of promoting sexual performance by a child and possession of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

