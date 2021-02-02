Police: Man arrested for punching Lakeland gas station employee

Authorities say the employee is still in critical condition.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police say they've arrested the man accused of punching a gas station employee in the face, critically injuring him.

According to Lakeland Police Department, 35-year-old Mandel Baker faces felony battery charges for the incident. Baker was captured on security cameras entering the Mobil Gas Station food mart at 1615 W. Memorial Blvd. at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators were told by witnesses that Baker had been in the store asking for cigarettes. They say he asked two different store clerks for cigarettes and said he'd pay them on a later date. Both clerks said no.

Police say that's when Baker ran toward one of the employees and punched him in the face.

When the 58-year-old employee was punched, he fell backward, hit his head and was seriously injured, according to authorities. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say the employee is still in critical condition.

SEEKING SUSPECT



The suspect seen in these photos is wanted in connection with a battery that took place yesterday.



If you know or can identify this suspect, please contact Det. Duhaney at biko.duhaney@lakelandgov.net or (863) 834-8958.



More details: https://t.co/O6lOrufgFN pic.twitter.com/xIS4d66kLD — LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) January 30, 2021