ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police continue to search for a man they say shot another man in an alley Saturday afternoon.
Ajani Welch, 22, is wanted in the first-degree murder of Artez Davis, officers say.
According to police, Davis was walking in an alley near 18th Avenue South and 47th Street when Welch fired shots, killing Davis.
Welch left in a dark blue or gray Toyota, police say.
Anyone with information about his location or the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-8477 or submit a tip online. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
