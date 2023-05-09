Polk County couple indicted on murder for death of 6-year-old boy

Anthony Rouse's mother and stepfather are facing multiple charges in connection to his death after he drowned in a bathtub in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The mother and stepfather of a Polk County 6-year-old boy have been indicted on first-degree murder.

In June, we first reported on Anthony Rouse and the brutal child abuse he faced, as investigated by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

10 Tampa Bay spoke exclusively with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd Tuesday night about the case that has left his deputies shaken.

"Our detectives are shaken to their core," Judd said. "That anyone could torture a child, anyone could lock a child in a dog cage and then encourage the older children to emotionally and physically abuse the child, it's unimaginable to me."

In April, according to investigators, Alize and Tre Seymore reported that 6-year-old Anthony Rouse intentionally drowned himself in the bathtub.

"The parents told us that he committed suicide. Well, no, he didn't," said Judd.

After getting a search warrant, detectives uncovered a house of horrors.

"They found no electricity. They found windows that were covered. They found the dog cage where the 6-year-old was locked up and held there," said Judd. "I can't explain to you the horror that this 6-year-old child withstood. And it was all because of the mother and stepfather, they obviously didn't want him around."

While the couple was arrested on child abuse charges and neglect in April, a grand jury has now indicted them on first-degree murder.

"Jail is too good for them. Hell is too good for them. But that's the only option we have."

Sitting down with us in June, Anthony's father Andre Rouse, who shared custody, told us he had no idea what his son was going through.

"It's a real tough pill to swallow," said Rouse at the time.

He said he wished someone would have spoken up.

"See something, say something... that phrase is really looked over," said Rouse.

On the phone tonight, Rouse said he's glad to see the increased charges and looks forward to seeing Alize and Tre Seymore in court.

He agrees even life in prison is hardly justice for taking away his beautiful boy.

Judd said, "Being locked up in the state prison system, they won't be locked in a dog cage and physically and emotionally tortured like they did to their child. They are bad, bad people, and they deserve to be locked up."