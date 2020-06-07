Polk County nursing assistant accused of exploiting an adult with disabilities

Authorities say she continued to receive Social Security payments after she was no longer caring for the person.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A certified nursing assistant from Polk County was arrested and accused of exploitation of a man with disabilities.

According to the Florida attorney general's office, Jacqueline Bing was the caretaker for a man with disabilities; however, the man allegedly was taken out of Bing's care back in January. Prosecutors say an investigation showed Bing continued to collect the man's monthly Social Security payments after she was no longer his caretaker. She is accused of collecting a total of $2,580.

The attorney general's office said because she continued to collect the payments even though she was no longer the man's caretaker, social workers were unable to find a new home for the person. As a result, the man went to live in a homeless shelter.

Investigators say when Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators confronted Bing, she provided a lease for the man, which computer forensic analysis proved to be a forgery created by Bing.

Following an investigation by the Florida attorney general's MFCU, Jacqueline Bing was arrested and charged with one count of exploitation of a disabled adult and one count of scheme to defraud.

“It is infuriating that a medical professional trusted to care for the well-being of a fellow Floridian would deliberately exploit their patient for ill-gotten financial gains," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "I am sickened that this patient was abandoned and left homeless as a result of the caretaker’s criminal activity. My office will continue working to ensure the proper safety and care of vulnerable citizens who depend on the Medicaid program.”

