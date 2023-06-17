Deputies: Safety Harbor man shook, hurt his 4-month-old baby girl

Donovan Hartzell, 26, was arrested and charged with child abuse.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A father is behind bars after authorities say a home camera caught him shaking and hurting his 4-month-old baby Saturday morning.

Donovan Hartzell, 26, was arrested and charged with child abuse.

At around 10:35 a.m., officials arrived at a home in Safety Harbor after receiving a report of child abuse, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The baby's mother, who was not home when deputies arrived, reportedly told them that Hartzell was seen on a camera inside the home shaking and hurting the 4-month-old infant.

When law enforcement went inside the home, they found Hartzell in a bedroom and the baby was lying on the bed crying, the sheriff's office says.

Authorities say the infant "had visible red marks on her face, neck, arm, and chest."

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit got involved with the incident and say the video provided by the baby's mother confirmed that Hartzell held the baby by her shoulders and shook her vigorously back and forth.

Hartzell then puts the baby on his lap while she continues to cry, and then he starts to "aggressively" rub a blanket in her face, investigators say.

The 4-month-old infant was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office says.

Hartzell is being held at the Pinellas County Jail without incident.