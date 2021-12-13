Authorities began investigating after hotel workers discovered the body.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man has been arrested after police say his romantic partner's body was found by housekeeping staff at a hotel in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department announced Monday that 25-year-old Brennan Wakey was being charged with the murder of the man found dead Dec. 9 inside a hotel room on University Parkway.

Investigators did not release the name of the deceased man, citing privacy protections under Marsy's Law. However, police did provide insight into how the pair knew each other.

"The victim and Wakey had been involved in a romantic relationship," a police spokesperson wrote in an email.

The body was found by hotel staff just before noon on Dec. 9. According to an affidavit, the dead man had been shot in the face. Two spent .45 caliber casings and two more live rounds were found near his body, investigators said.

As they searched the room and his clothing, detectives say they found the deceased man's Illinois driver's license, a "large amount" of money and keys to his 2019 silver Audi rental car.

The medical examiner determined he died sometime in the early morning hours of Dec. 9.

Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what they believe happened. They have a limited timeline so far.

According to them, the victim and an unknown man entered the hotel's lobby and rented a room just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Shortly thereafter, the victim was seen at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, the affidavit says hotel security footage showed Wakey and the unknown man get out of the rented Audi in the hotel's parking lot. A few minutes later, a room key was used to get into the hotel room.

About 30 minutes later, police say a surveillance camera caught Wakey walking quickly out of the hotel while pulling a roller bag. He had a handgun tucked into his waistband, officers said.

Wakey was later stopped while driving. He was detained by deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Wakey was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

There was no immediate information publicly released about the yet-unidentified third man.