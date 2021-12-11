Central Florida woman accused of killing mother

Natalie Marie Gonzalez failed to make a court appearance Sunday as she was "extremely agitated," according to a report.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A woman accused of killing her mother remains behind bars on a charge of first-degree murder, jail records and media reports show.

Natalie Marie Gonzalez, 32, was arrested Saturday following the death in a home in Kissimmee, according to The Associated Press.

She was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Sunday but was "extremely agitated," her defense told WKMG-TV. The TV station reported that correctional officers had to use a Taser on her.