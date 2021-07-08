Reports: Woman dragged off plane for not wearing mask, spitting on passengers

The 23-year-old woman was "forcibly" removed from the plane, according to NBC 2.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman from Sarasota is facing multiple charges after she refused to wear a mask on a plane and spit on other passengers, according to NBC 2.

The TV news station reports Adelaide Schrowang, 23, was "forcibly removed" from a plane Wednesday at Southwest Florida International Airport when she would not put a mask on.

Flight attendants told NBC 2 she even got so upset she spit on other people who were on the plane.

The captain eventually called the Lee County Port Authority Police Department to get her off the plane.

Schrowang was booked into the Lee County Jail and faces charges of resisting an officer, trespassing and a county ordinance violation for interference with aircraft operations.

Masks are required at all airports and on planes until at least Sept 13, 2021, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The requirement is part of President Joe Biden's Executive Order, Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, which was issued on Jan. 21, 2021.