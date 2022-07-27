Sheriff's office: Teen arrested in connection to crime spree spreading to 3 surrounding counties

Deputies were able to locate the teen Friday in Pasco County with help from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A teen who was arrested Friday for a series of burglaries is also accused of a series of crimes spanning four different surrounding counties.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a series of crimes since May going on throughout the Ridge Manor area. But it wasn't until June 24 that detectives were able to develop a possible suspect in a set of burglaries.

A 17-year-old boy was identified as the person responsible for the crimes, the agency explains.

While continuing to investigate, additional information reportedly revealed the teen was also involved in a number of crimes recently committed in not only Hernando County but also Sumter, Citrus and Pasco counties.

Deputies were able to locate the teen Friday in Pasco County with help from the Pasco Sheriff's Office. He was later caught by a K-9 unit following a short foot chase, according to the agency.

The teen was initially arrested on eight active juvenile pickup orders out of Hernando County. Additional charges are pending including multiple counts of burglary to structure, burglary to conveyance, burglary to dwelling, burglary to occupied dwelling, grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property.