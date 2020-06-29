Man shot and killed while in line to apply for job at Amazon was targeted, police say

Police say they are searching for two gunmen along with the driver of a silver vehicle. The men pulled up and fired at the victim who was killed, grazing two others.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police and fire rescue crews are on the scene of a shooting investigation at the Northside Jacksonville Amazon fulfillment center.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there were reports of a person shot Monday afternoon at the 12900 block of Pecan Park Road, which is the address of Amazon's JAX2 facility. Police gave an update at 4:45 p.m.

The shooting was reported to JSO at 1:57 p.m., according to dispatch. Police told First Coast News officers were on the scene of an active investigation on Pecan Park Road near the JAX2 location, but gave no further details.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said crews were dispatched to the area for a shooting.

Someone inside the Amazon facility at the time of the shooting shared a photo of a man being treated by paramedics. The extent of his injuries was unclear. An Amazon employee tells First Coast News the photo was taken from the facility's first-floor break room.