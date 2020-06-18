Shootout in Brandon caught on video

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is piecing together a crime that happened in Brandon and was captured on video.
Detectives found more than 60 shell casings and a magazine after a shootout on June 10 at Lakewood Place Apartments.
Deputies were able to identify and arrest one shooter, who they identified as 21-year-old Luis Monge. Detectives say he was driving a gray Kia Sportage, and they found a Smith & Wesson pistol in the car. He is charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public or residential property.
Monge was treated for a gunshot wound.
Additional witnesses and surveillance video revealed a total of three vehicles were involved in the shooting. They were identified as:
- 2020 Gray Kia Sportage with tag number KXBW71 and VIN: KNDPM3AC6L7748213
- 2016 Red Honda Accord bearing no Florida Tag VIN: 1HGCR2F5XGA207227
- White Chevrolet Malibu
- DeSantis, citing increased testing as COVID-19 cases climb, says no changes for Florida's reopening
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Will more counties follow St. Pete's new face-covering order?
- New St. Pete police hiring process will allow a civilian to sit in on interviews
- Multiple persons of interest in Wendy's arson during Atlanta protest
- Atlanta officer charged with murder in death of Rayshard Brooks
- Florida bridge at 'risk of imminent collapse,' Coast Guard warns
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter