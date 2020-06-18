Shootout in Brandon caught on video

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three cars involved in the shooting.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is piecing together a crime that happened in Brandon and was captured on video.

Detectives found more than 60 shell casings and a magazine after a shootout on June 10 at Lakewood Place Apartments.

Deputies were able to identify and arrest one shooter, who they identified as 21-year-old Luis Monge. Detectives say he was driving a gray Kia Sportage, and they found a Smith & Wesson pistol in the car. He is charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public or residential property.

Monge was treated for a gunshot wound.

Additional witnesses and surveillance video revealed a total of three vehicles were involved in the shooting. They were identified as:

2020 Gray Kia Sportage with tag number KXBW71 and VIN: KNDPM3AC6L7748213

2016 Red Honda Accord bearing no Florida Tag VIN: 1HGCR2F5XGA207227

White Chevrolet Malibu

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now: