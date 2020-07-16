Arrest made in shooting death at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened in May at the Del Rio Apartments, in Tampa.
The sheriff's office released surveillance video nearly two months ago showing three men running and jumping over a fence moments after a homicide took place in the area.
Now, Rakim Harris, 27, has been charged with murder in the first degree.
There was also a traffic crash believed to be connected to the shooting when additional surveillance video caught the same three men take off from the scene of the crash.
A name was not released for the man who died from his injuries in the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and active.
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
- Florida's recent record day for COVID-19 might not have been quite that high
- Gov. DeSantis: Florida to cut ties with testing labs providing delayed COVID-19 results
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station
- Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask, deputies say
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter