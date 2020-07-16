Arrest made in shooting death at Tampa apartment complex

Rakim Harris, 27, has been charged with murder in the first degree.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened in May at the Del Rio Apartments, in Tampa.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video nearly two months ago showing three men running and jumping over a fence moments after a homicide took place in the area.

Now, Rakim Harris, 27, has been charged with murder in the first degree.

There was also a traffic crash believed to be connected to the shooting when additional surveillance video caught the same three men take off from the scene of the crash.

A name was not released for the man who died from his injuries in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

