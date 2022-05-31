St. Pete man on scooter killed after being hit by a car, police say

The car fled from the scene after hitting the person, the St. Petersburg Police Department says.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police said a man riding on his electric scooter in St. Petersburg was killed after he was hit by a car from behind on Sunday, May 22.

In a news release, the St. Petersburg Police Department said that the car fled from the scene after he hit the man, Anthony Reynolds, who was riding northbound on 34th Street South at around 2:53 a.m.

The car that hit Reynolds was described by police as a light blue Toyota Avalon sedan and has damage to the hood, bumper and the windshield on the driver's side.

Below is a picture provided by law enforcement of a car similar to the one believed to be involved that killed the man.