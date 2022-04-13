Florida man accused of shoving police, smashing Capitol window during Jan. 6 riot under arrest

Steven Miles climbed into the building through a smashed window, authorities allege.

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a Florida man accused of assaulting police officers and smashing through a window of the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Steven Miles, 39, of Zephyrhills, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and other related offenses, according to the Department of Justice. He was released pending additional proceedings in Washinton, D.C., it added.

According to the criminal complaint, Miles was among those who walked among the crowd to the Capitol objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. It was when he and other rioters ran up to law enforcement on the west side of the building and got into a confrontation, investigators say.

Miles allegedly shoved and attempted to punch police officers. Later, the complaint reads, Miles proceeded to smash a plank of wood into a window and climbed through into the building.

Phone records obtained by investigators traced a number to Miles, whose phone was connected to towers near the Capitol building, according to court documents.

A man with Miles that day, 33-year-old Matthew LeBrun of New Orleans, was also arrested Wednesday on similar charges, authorities said.

Since the January 2021 riot, authorities have arrested nearly 800 people in almost every U.S. state, according to the Department of Justice. More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impending law enforcement.