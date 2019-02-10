ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tyrone Middle School student was arrested after St. Pete police say she posted a picture of the school on social media, saying she planned to have the school "shot up."
The post was shared and seen on several social media pages.
A student reported it to the school resource officer and an investigation was launched.
Police arrested the 12-year-old girl Tuesday night for making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury, which is considered a felony.
