TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The suspect in recent Tarpon Springs killings was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Saturday.

Officials with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Shelby John Nealy, who also goes by Shelby Svensen, had been brought to the Pinellas County Jail from Ohio.

Authorities accused Nealy of killing his wife and say he reportedly admitted to killing three members of his wife's family in Tarpon Springs.

Nealy was released in January from Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland, Ohio to be returned to Florida.

Nealy is accused of killing 71-year-old Richard Louis Ivancic, 59-year-old Laura Ann Ivancic, and 25-year-old Nicholas James Ivancic. The body of Jamie Ivancic, 21, was found buried in a yard at a Port Richey home a couple of days later.

Nealy was arrested in Lakeland, Ohio.

