Tampa police: Charter school principal facing charges of failing to report child abuse

After detectives began their investigation in April, the principal of Channelside Academy of Math and Science, 49-year-old Cristina Fuentes, turned herself in on Saturday.

The allegations stem from two different incidents, one from 2022 and the other from this year.

On Dec. 15, 2022, the then-principal was informed of a school employee who became "physical" with a 7-year-old student, police explain.

The employee was working as a cafeteria monitor when they reportedly grabbed the child's arm and threw him to the tile floor. The police department says the child hit his head and shoulder resulting in a lip injury and bruising to his shoulder.

Fuentes was told of the incident by the child's teacher, and she reportedly reviewed the school's security footage on the same day.

The next day, the then-principal signed termination paperwork for the employee – citing "misconduct" and "violation of policy after reviewing video footage." But Fuentes never reported this incident of physical child abuse to Child Protective Services or law enforcement, the agency explains.

The actions of the school employee on Dec. 15 are now part of an active investigation.

The second incident happened on April 27 when Fuentes was told about a child-on-child sexual allegation. The same 7-year-old student from the previous child abuse situation was sitting down when another student walked up to him.

Police say the student sat down beside him and started to touch him inappropriately for about 30 seconds before other students stopped the other child.

Fuentes was once again told about the incident by the child's teacher. The agency says the assistant principal began the reporting procedure, but the then-principal ultimately took over and failed to report it to Child Protective Services or law enforcement.

The actions of the student on April 27 are now part of an active investigation.

"During a non-custodial interview, Fuentes stated she did not know she was required to report child abuse or sexual abuse and did not know she was a mandated reporter," police explain in the news release. "However, sworn statements provided by witnesses advised that school personnel received training issued by school staff on mandated reporting and how to properly report incidents as required by law."

"This training took place at the beginning of this school year."

Fuentes also reportedly said she followed up with her staff regarding retraining on reporting.