Police search for hit-and-run driver after deadly Tampa crash

Police say a car hit and killed a person on the road and injured a motorcyclist.

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver they say killed one person and hurt another.

Officers say the crash happened Monday at about 11:30 p.m. at Hillsborough Avenue and 39th Street.

Investigators did not release a description of the car they are looking for.

