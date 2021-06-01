x
Police search for hit-and-run driver after deadly Tampa crash

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver they say killed one person and hurt another. 

Police say a car hit and killed a person on the road and injured a motorcyclist.

Officers say the crash happened Monday at about 11:30 p.m. at Hillsborough Avenue and 39th Street. 

Investigators did not release a description of the car they are looking for. 

This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

