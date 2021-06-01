Police search for hit-and-run driver after deadly Tampa crash

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver they say killed one person and hurt another.
Police say a car hit and killed a person on the road and injured a motorcyclist.
Officers say the crash happened Monday at about 11:30 p.m. at Hillsborough Avenue and 39th Street.
Investigators did not release a description of the car they are looking for.
This is a developing story, Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- St. Pete Vietnam veteran to be awarded Silver Star on Memorial Day
- Florida set for showdown with cruise industry over vaccination requirements
- Five asteroids will pass by Earth next week, NASA says
- How Memorial Day 2021 was observed around Tampa Bay
- What can I get tax-free during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter