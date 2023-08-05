Tampa man accused of killing 'neo-Nazi' roommates in 2017 takes plea deal

Devon Arthurs has agreed to spend 45 years in prison and be eligible for parole after 25 years, followed by 15 years of probation.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man accused of killing his so-called "neo-Nazi terrorist" roommates back in 2017 pleaded guilty Monday morning in a Tampa courtroom.

Devon Arthurs spent years in a mental health facility after he was deemed not competent to stand trial. Now, he has agreed to spend 45 years in prison and be eligible for parole after 25 years, followed by 15 years of probation.

Arthurs was 18 years old when police said he shot and killed 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman and 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk. According to police, Arthurs said he had converted to Islam, which didn't sit well with his neo-Nazi roommates.

He reportedly told police he wanted to prevent an act of terrorism.

Investigators said they found bomb-making materials, Nazi propaganda and a framed photo of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in the Tampa apartment where the roommates' bodies were found.

A fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, was also arrested after police said he admitted to being a neo-Nazi and gathered the explosives in the apartment. Investigators said Russell had just returned home from duty with the National Guard when he found his roommates' bodies.

Russell is being tried in a separate case where he is accused of plotting to attack part of the Maryland power grid. He could face 20 years in prison if convicted.

In a 2017 interrogation video obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, Arthurs explains that his roommates were part of a neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division, which was led by Russell.